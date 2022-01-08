SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stake in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 718.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,838 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,904 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Strategic Education worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Strategic Education in the third quarter worth approximately $437,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $642,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 12,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,649 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emfo LLC lifted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

STRA stock opened at $58.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.69. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.67 and a 12 month high of $96.73. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.67 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.34%.

In other news, Chairman Robert S. Silberman acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.99 per share, with a total value of $579,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on STRA shares. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

