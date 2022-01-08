Insider Selling: Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Insider Sells 3,532 Shares of Stock

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) insider Randy Ban sold 3,532 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total value of $864,174.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Randy Ban also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 23rd, Randy Ban sold 8,342 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $2,002,080.00.

On Monday, December 27th, Randy Ban sold 1,418 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $340,320.00.

INSP opened at $228.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.45 and a beta of 1.64. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.18 and a 1 year high of $286.29. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $242.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.07.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.23. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.11% and a negative net margin of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $61.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INSP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.60.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 228.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

