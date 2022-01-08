Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) to Hold

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is an investment company. It focuses on investment in consumer products, food and beverages, heathcare, logistics and distribution, media, telecommunication, education, aerospace and defense, industrial and environmental industries. Portman Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as KCAP Financial Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Shares of PTMN stock opened at $24.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Portman Ridge Finance has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $25.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.34 million, a PE ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.26.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. Portman Ridge Finance had a net margin of 93.18% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $22.91 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts expect that Portman Ridge Finance will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Portman Ridge Finance news, CIO Patrick Schafer purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $25,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 7,227 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 2,133,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,078,000 after purchasing an additional 15,752 shares in the last quarter.

Portman Ridge Finance Company Profile

Portman Ridge Finance Corp seeks investment opportunities in middle-market companies located in the US with EBITDA ranging from $10 million to $50 million. The fund targets companies operating across a broad range of sectors. It provides financing in the form of debt and also makes equity co-investments.

