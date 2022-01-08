Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kontoor Brands Inc. is an apparel company. It designs, manufactures and distributes products. The company’s brand consists of Wrangler(R), Lee(R) and Rock & Republic(R). Kontoor Brands Inc. is based in Greensboro, United States. “

Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.20.

Shares of KTB opened at $50.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.23. Kontoor Brands has a 1-year low of $35.48 and a 1-year high of $69.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $652.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.12 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 183.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 55.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 0.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 4.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 2.9% during the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 7.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 2.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

