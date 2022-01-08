KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KAR Auction Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a used vehicle and salvage auto auction company in North America. The company operates in three segments: ADESA, IAAI, and AFC. The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to commercial fleet operators, financial institutions, rental car companies, used vehicle dealers, vehicle manufacturers and their captive finance companies, and franchised and independent used vehicle dealers. This segment also provides value-added ancillary services, such as inspections, storage, transportation, reconditioning and titling, and other administrative services. The IAAI segment offers salvage vehicle auctions and related services. The AFC segment offers short-term and inventory-secured financing, known as floorplan financing, to independent used vehicle dealers. KAR Auction Services, Inc. is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana. “

Separately, TheStreet cut KAR Auction Services from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.17.

KAR Auction Services stock opened at $16.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,670.00, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.42. KAR Auction Services has a 1-year low of $13.55 and a 1-year high of $20.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.20.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $535.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.94 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 1.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in KAR Auction Services by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in KAR Auction Services by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in KAR Auction Services by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Grace Capital lifted its position in KAR Auction Services by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 29,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 21,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter.

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

