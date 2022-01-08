InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $5.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “InflaRx N.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on applying its proprietary anti-C5a technology to discover and develop first-in-class, potent and specific inhibitors of C5a. InflaRx N.V. is based in Germany. “

Get InflaRx alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on IFRX. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating on shares of InflaRx in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on InflaRx from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, InflaRx presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.08.

Shares of IFRX opened at $3.88 on Wednesday. InflaRx has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $6.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.37. The firm has a market cap of $167.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 0.68.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts expect that InflaRx will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in InflaRx by 8.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 10,936 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of InflaRx in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of InflaRx by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 13,538 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in InflaRx in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in InflaRx in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 25.77% of the company’s stock.

InflaRx Company Profile

InflaRx NV is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of inhibitors of the complement activation factor known as C5a. Its products include IFX-1 and IFX-2. The company was founded by Niels Christoph Riedemann, Renfeng Guo and Nicolas Fulpius in December 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

Featured Article: Range Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on InflaRx (IFRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for InflaRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InflaRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.