Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. Sells 19,166 Shares

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $1,037,072.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Tenable stock opened at $49.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.34 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $58.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.26.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. Tenable had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $138.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Tenable’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

TENB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.23.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenable in the third quarter valued at $3,508,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 5.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 908,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,924,000 after purchasing an additional 46,756 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 4.1% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,232,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,868,000 after purchasing an additional 48,212 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 18.7% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 441,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,378,000 after purchasing an additional 69,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenable in the third quarter valued at $18,151,000. 84.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.