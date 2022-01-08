SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 75.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,175 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 269,634 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.08% of Golar LNG worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,460,449 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,601,000 after purchasing an additional 83,510 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Golar LNG by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 864,035 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,448,000 after acquiring an additional 19,706 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Golar LNG by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 417,848 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 29,204 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Golar LNG by 272.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 417,015 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,525,000 after acquiring an additional 305,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Golar LNG by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 357,205 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after acquiring an additional 39,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Golar LNG stock opened at $13.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.26. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Golar LNG Limited has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $15.12.

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

