SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 15,309 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,309 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 27,692 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Qorvo by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Qorvo by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Qorvo by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Qorvo by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Qorvo from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Argus lowered shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.14.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $154.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.38. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.17 and a 1 year high of $201.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.51.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 28.16%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $200,141.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total transaction of $825,964.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

