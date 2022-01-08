Short Interest in Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY) Drops By 35.0%

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, a decline of 35.0% from the November 30th total of 65,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Unicycive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of UNCY stock opened at $1.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.35. Unicycive Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.73 and a one year high of $8.73.

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.26). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Unicycive Therapeutics will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $700,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 5.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unicycive Therapeutics

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It involved in developing therapies for patients with kidney disease. The company’s lead drug consist Renazorb, is a novel phosphate binding agent being developed for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia. Unicycive Therapeutics Inc is based in LOS ALTOS, Calif.

