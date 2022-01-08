Analysts Anticipate Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $165.09 Million

Brokerages forecast that Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) will report sales of $165.09 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Five9’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $165.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $164.84 million. Five9 reported sales of $127.89 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Five9 will report full year sales of $601.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $600.84 million to $601.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $745.92 million, with estimates ranging from $742.80 million to $753.65 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Five9.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. raised shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Five9 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $203.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.59.

FIVN opened at $134.02 on Friday. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $122.33 and a fifty-two week high of $211.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.55 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.92.

In other Five9 news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 3,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.12, for a total transaction of $456,568.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total transaction of $161,579.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,960 shares of company stock worth $7,876,547. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 36.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Five9 by 176.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Five9 by 454.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Tobam grew its position in Five9 by 150.0% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Five9 during the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Five9 (FIVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.