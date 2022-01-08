Short Interest in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB) Drops By 35.6%

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decline of 35.6% from the November 30th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.80. Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $10.21.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the second quarter worth about $4,474,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the second quarter worth about $435,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the second quarter worth about $1,982,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the second quarter worth about $476,000. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the second quarter worth about $1,493,000.

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as TS Innovation II Corp.

