ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA) Short Interest Update

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 503,400 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the November 30th total of 407,200 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 75,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days.

VIACA stock opened at $38.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. ViacomCBS has a 1-year low of $31.80 and a 1-year high of $101.60. The stock has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.41.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%.

Separately, TheStreet cut ViacomCBS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIACA. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 328.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

