Van ECK Associates Corp Has $137,000 Stock Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 59.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 667 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 144.2% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 60,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,359,000 after acquiring an additional 35,633 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 1,284.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 18,190 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 16.1% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 38,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 454.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,687 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,476,000 after acquiring an additional 22,689 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 1,058.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total transaction of $1,057,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 4,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.84, for a total value of $1,142,784.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,315 shares of company stock worth $2,747,285 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zelman & Associates raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Truist boosted their price target on TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on TopBuild from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.67.

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $241.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. TopBuild Corp. has a twelve month low of $179.50 and a twelve month high of $284.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $270.26 and its 200-day moving average is $232.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 1.52.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by ($0.10). TopBuild had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $845.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

