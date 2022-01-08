Van ECK Associates Corp Has $132,000 Stock Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,147 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EME. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the second quarter worth $62,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the second quarter worth $95,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the second quarter worth $162,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the second quarter worth $176,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 111.6% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,587 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

NYSE EME opened at $125.57 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.36 and a 1 year high of $135.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.15.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.06. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

