Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,302 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Sabre were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sabre by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,731,623 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $371,050,000 after buying an additional 475,028 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sabre by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,225,912 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $190,019,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sabre by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,015,618 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $100,035,000 after purchasing an additional 640,236 shares in the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP lifted its stake in Sabre by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP now owns 7,674,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $95,778,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Sabre by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,497,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $68,607,000 after purchasing an additional 155,311 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

SABR stock opened at $9.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.54. Sabre Co. has a one year low of $7.05 and a one year high of $16.88.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $441.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.00 million. Sabre had a negative net margin of 69.74% and a negative return on equity of 442.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.87) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

