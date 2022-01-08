Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stock Position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 59.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 1.2% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.7% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 43,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,454,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 35.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after buying an additional 7,281 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 11.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

In other Blueprint Medicines news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 30,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $3,435,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 729 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total transaction of $74,839.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,187 shares of company stock worth $4,804,531. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BPMC opened at $91.45 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $117.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.38.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $24.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.58 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 383.58% and a negative return on equity of 30.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $11.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BPMC. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.45.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.