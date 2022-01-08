Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stake in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the second quarter worth $155,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 47.1% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 10,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the third quarter worth $173,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the second quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the second quarter worth $186,000. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SITE Centers stock opened at $16.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. SITE Centers Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $17.61. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.15 and a beta of 1.65.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $120.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.36 million. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 13.58%. SITE Centers’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is currently 240.01%.

In other SITE Centers news, Director Alexander Otto sold 2,062,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $34,107,167.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SITC. TheStreet upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

