Buckley Wealth Management LLC Acquires 8,564 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,849 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,564 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 2.0% of Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 200.0% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 22.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on Intel in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 target price on Intel in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.26.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel stock opened at $54.01 on Friday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $68.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

