Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Lowered by Buckley Wealth Management LLC

Buckley Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,797 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 4.1% of Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 518 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Latash Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,521,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,916,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 207.3% during the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,754.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,711.71 and a fifty-two week high of $3,019.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,912.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,782.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,237.31.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

