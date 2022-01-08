Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP Raises Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 399,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,175 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 1.6% of Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $29,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Zevin Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 6,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 44,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 468,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,426,000 after purchasing an additional 52,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 35,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRK. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.65.

MRK opened at $78.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.81. The company has a market cap of $199.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.49. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.53%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 39,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total value of $3,493,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.