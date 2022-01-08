Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Rating Increased to Buy at New Street Research

New Street Research upgraded shares of Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $30.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CLSA reduced their target price on Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. HSBC reduced their target price on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Trip.com Group in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trip.com Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.58.

NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $25.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Trip.com Group has a 52-week low of $21.40 and a 52-week high of $45.19. The firm has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.18 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.94 and its 200 day moving average is $28.91.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.80. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 0.43% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Trip.com Group will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

