Robert W. Baird Downgrades Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) to Neutral

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $33.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $45.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wolverine World Wide has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of WWW opened at $27.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.89. Wolverine World Wide has a 1-year low of $26.42 and a 1-year high of $44.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.82.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $636.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.14 million. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 25.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -35.71%.

In related news, Director William K. Gerber sold 5,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $193,866.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Blake W. Krueger sold 709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $26,949.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,078 shares of company stock worth $1,072,304. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,607 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,475 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

