Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 7,323 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $128.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.43. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.82 and a twelve month high of $137.80. The stock has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.81.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.32. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 38.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.16%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXPD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.88.

In other news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total value of $1,477,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Wright sold 3,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total transaction of $434,545.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,522 shares of company stock worth $2,905,801. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.