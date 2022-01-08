Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $147,000 Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Pool were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of POOL. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Pool by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Pool by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 160,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pool by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pool by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pool by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $503.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $550.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $498.80. The company has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04 and a beta of 0.84. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $305.47 and a 52 week high of $582.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 76.16% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 15.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.43, for a total transaction of $429,030.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 9,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.09, for a total value of $5,214,341.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,088 shares of company stock worth $29,394,064. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $555.57.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

