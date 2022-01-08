United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “United Community Bank is a bank holding company. United conducts its operations through a community-focused operating model of separate community banks, which, as of December 31, 2016, operated at 139 locations throughout the Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, Georgia, and Gainesville, Georgia metropolitan statistical areas, upstate and coastal South Carolina, north and coastal Georgia, western North Carolina, and east Tennessee. The community banks offer a range of retail and corporate banking services, including checking, savings and time deposit accounts, secured and unsecured loans, wire transfers, brokerage services and other financial services. The Company operates through its subsidiary, United Community Bank, Blairsville, Georgia (the Bank). The Bank owns an insurance agency, United Community Insurance Services, Inc., known as United Community Advisory Services, which is a subsidiary of the Bank. “

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on United Community Banks from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

UCBI opened at $38.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.14. United Community Banks has a 12 month low of $27.62 and a 12 month high of $38.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.49 and a 200 day moving average of $32.50.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 36.75%. The company had revenue of $181.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that United Community Banks will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $363,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UCBI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of United Community Banks by 16.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 15,947 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the first quarter worth $165,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 41.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 99,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after buying an additional 28,994 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 9.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 7,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

