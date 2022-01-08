eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.67.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on eBay from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on eBay in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

In other eBay news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 33,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.49, for a total transaction of $2,538,049.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,100 shares of company stock worth $6,197,481 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in eBay by 176.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in eBay in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in eBay in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 342.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

EBAY opened at $66.32 on Friday. eBay has a 12 month low of $51.51 and a 12 month high of $81.19. The company has a market cap of $43.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.11.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.95%.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

