Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $202.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$195.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$209.00 to C$215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$215.00 to C$218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$193.00 to C$199.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

OTCMKTS:IFCZF opened at $130.53 on Friday. Intact Financial has a fifty-two week low of $109.88 and a fifty-two week high of $142.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.59.

Intact Financial Corp. engages in providing property and casualty insurance in Canada and specialty insurance in North America. It operates through the following segments: Canada Insurance, U.S. Insurance and Corporate and Other. The Canada Insurance segment comprises of underwriting of automobile, home, and business insurance contracts to individual and business.

