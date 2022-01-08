Critical Review: Community Bancorp (CMTV) versus The Competition

Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS: CMTV) is one of 169 publicly-traded companies in the “National commercial banks” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Community Bancorp to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Community Bancorp and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Community Bancorp Competitors 1585 7480 6750 361 2.36

As a group, “National commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 1.08%. Given Community Bancorp’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Community Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Community Bancorp and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Community Bancorp $39.83 million $10.76 million 9.05 Community Bancorp Competitors $6.79 billion $1.19 billion 11.82

Community Bancorp’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Community Bancorp. Community Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Bancorp’s competitors have a beta of 1.14, meaning that their average share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.1% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Community Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Community Bancorp and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Bancorp 30.92% 16.53% 1.38% Community Bancorp Competitors 27.45% 11.89% 1.20%

Dividends

Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Community Bancorp pays out 36.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “National commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.7% and pay out 17.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Community Bancorp competitors beat Community Bancorp on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Community Bancorp

Community Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides retail banking services to the residents, businesses, and municipalities in northeastern and central Vermont. It also offers personal banking, commercial real estate lending, business banking, residential real estate lending, retail credit, municipal and institutional banking, and retail banking. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Derby, VT.

