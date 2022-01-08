YouGov (LON:YOU) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,600.00

YouGov plc (LON:YOU) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,600 ($21.56) and last traded at GBX 1,520 ($20.48), with a volume of 61345 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,570 ($21.16).

YOU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,480 ($19.94) price objective on shares of YouGov in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of YouGov from GBX 1,500 ($20.21) to GBX 1,640 ($22.10) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,480 ($19.94) price target on shares of YouGov in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded shares of YouGov to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 1,455 ($19.61) to GBX 1,300 ($17.52) in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,466.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,332.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of £1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.75.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. This is a positive change from YouGov’s previous dividend of $5.00. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. YouGov’s payout ratio is currently 0.49%.

YouGov Company Profile

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

