Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Hits New 12-Month High at $41.73

Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $41.73 and last traded at $41.73, with a volume of 117 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.96.

Separately, TheStreet raised Scholastic from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.31 and a beta of 0.83.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $524.20 million for the quarter. Scholastic had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 2.58%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Scholastic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Scholastic by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Scholastic by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 521,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,747,000 after acquiring an additional 44,204 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Scholastic by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,129,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,258,000 after acquiring an additional 652,845 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Scholastic by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. 86.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scholastic Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Scholastic Corp. engages in the publication and distribution of children’s books, magazines, and teaching materials. It operates through the following segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution; Education; and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment includes the publication and distribution of children’s books, e-books, media, and interactive products.

