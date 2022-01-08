Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Short Interest Down 40.5% in December

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,280,000 shares, a decrease of 40.5% from the November 30th total of 8,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VOD. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vodafone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.34.

Shares of VOD opened at $15.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.00. Vodafone Group has a 52 week low of $14.53 and a 52 week high of $20.36.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.5142 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 9.9%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vodafone Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,493,217 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $248,268,000 after buying an additional 578,281 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Vodafone Group by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,198,995 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $243,229,000 after buying an additional 1,682,672 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,178,068 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $172,701,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358,099 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 10,951,367 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $169,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,323,589 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $125,453,000 after purchasing an additional 169,982 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

