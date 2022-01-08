Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $65.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Varonis Systems traded as low as $42.45 and last traded at $43.25, with a volume of 3081 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.49.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.22.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,905 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total transaction of $99,555.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,856 shares of company stock valued at $3,573,604 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRNS. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 208.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,521,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,908,000 after buying an additional 2,380,259 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,529,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,772,000 after buying an additional 675,084 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,022,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,896,000 after buying an additional 537,681 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,798,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $564,581,000 after buying an additional 369,987 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,814,000. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -40.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.93% and a negative return on equity of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $100.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

