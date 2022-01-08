Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $65.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Varonis Systems traded as low as $42.45 and last traded at $43.25, with a volume of 3081 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.49.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.22.
In other Varonis Systems news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,905 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total transaction of $99,555.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,856 shares of company stock valued at $3,573,604 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -40.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.93% and a negative return on equity of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $100.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.
About Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS)
Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.
Recommended Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works
Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.