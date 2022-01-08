AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) Now Covered by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ADTH. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of AdTheorent in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of AdTheorent in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:ADTH opened at $5.73 on Wednesday. AdTheorent has a one year low of $5.46 and a one year high of $11.90.

AdTheorent Holding Company LLC is a programmatic digital advertising company using advanced machine learning technology and privacy-forward solutions to deliver measurable value for advertisers and marketers. AdTheorent Holding Company LLC, formerly known as MCAP Acquisition Corporation, is based in CHICAGO.

