Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lufthansa German Airlines operates as an autonomous unit within the Lufthansa Group. It maintains its own stations, handling check-in, ticket sales and other services at all the major international airports. Lufthansa is a founding member of the Star Alliance, the world’s first multilateral airline grouping. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Deutsche Lufthansa from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Deutsche Lufthansa from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank raised Deutsche Lufthansa from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. HSBC began coverage on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, AlphaValue cut Deutsche Lufthansa to a reduce rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Lufthansa has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.79.

Shares of DLAKY stock opened at $7.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.11 and a 200-day moving average of $9.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $15.56.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative return on equity of 118.69% and a negative net margin of 22.37%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 476,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,163 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.08% of Deutsche Lufthansa worth $5,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.

