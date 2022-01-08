Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $45.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $44.15 on Tuesday. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.70 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.90 and its 200 day moving average is $40.53.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.13. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 40.06%. The company had revenue of $199.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.94%.

In other news, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $34,398.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeff C. Jones sold 6,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $273,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,518 shares of company stock worth $371,654. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

