Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Price Target Raised to $98.00 at KeyCorp

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $92.00 to $98.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

BAX has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Baxter International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.55.

Shares of BAX stock opened at $87.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.15 and its 200 day moving average is $80.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Baxter International has a 52-week low of $73.12 and a 52-week high of $88.91.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 19.94%. Baxter International’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Baxter International will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,279 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lifted its position in Baxter International by 1.2% during the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 17,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Baxter International by 0.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,551,540 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $205,220,000 after purchasing an additional 22,839 shares during the period. New Harbor Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Baxter International by 20,454.5% during the third quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Baxter International during the third quarter valued at $3,511,000. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

