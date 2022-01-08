Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Sell”

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $190.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nasdaq from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $266.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $206.38.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $193.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.83. Nasdaq has a fifty-two week low of $134.21 and a fifty-two week high of $214.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $205.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.05 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 19.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nasdaq will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.49%.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.18, for a total value of $178,345.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $205,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,087,150 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 497,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,061,000 after acquiring an additional 8,962 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the third quarter worth $837,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 67.4% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 3,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the third quarter valued at about $1,522,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the third quarter valued at about $147,850,000. 71.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

