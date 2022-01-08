National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Bank Holdings Corporation is a bank holding company operating full-service banking centers, with the majority of those banking centers located in Colorado and the greater Kansas City region. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides services through community banking franchises serving the needs of retail and business customers. National Bank Holdings Corporation is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded National Bank from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

NYSE:NBHC opened at $47.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.39 and a 200 day moving average of $39.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.97. National Bank has a 1-year low of $33.10 and a 1-year high of $47.66.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $76.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.68 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 30.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that National Bank will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. National Bank’s payout ratio is currently 28.03%.

In related news, EVP Brendan W. Zahl sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total transaction of $77,197.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard U. Jr. Newfield sold 13,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total value of $610,197.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,091 shares of company stock valued at $909,904 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Bank by 23.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in National Bank by 7.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in National Bank in the third quarter worth $200,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in National Bank in the third quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in National Bank by 48.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

