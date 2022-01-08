Insider Selling: Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) CEO Sells $2,500,000.50 in Stock

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 106,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $2,500,000.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Niew also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 12th, Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of Knowles stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $2,624,581.52.

On Thursday, October 28th, Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of Knowles stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $2,526,250.76.

NYSE:KN opened at $23.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.39. Knowles Co. has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $23.81.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Knowles had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $233.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Knowles Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Colliers Securities raised Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Knowles presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Knowles during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Knowles by 1,092.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,996 shares during the last quarter. 99.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

