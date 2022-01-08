Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Chairman Sells $1,930,620.58 in Stock

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 31,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,930,620.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $58.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.17 and a 1-year high of $62.29. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.64%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said its recent acquisition of Midwest Motor Express shows the commitment to grow its LTL business and diversify its business mix. He believes this new revenue mix shift warrants a higher multiple given the premium the market has given LTL carriers over the last few years. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Europe lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.64.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 190.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.