JPMorgan Chase & Co. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $15.02 Per Share (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $15.02 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $14.93. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.40 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.42 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.36 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.33 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.43 EPS.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share.

JPM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group set a $210.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $193.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.42.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $167.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.17. The company has a market cap of $494.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $127.35 and a 12 month high of $172.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 99.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,658,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,597,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810,319 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $593,484,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,302,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,162,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,341 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,515.8% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,333,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,516,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,539,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,675 shares in the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

