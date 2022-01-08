Morgan Stanley Cuts Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF) Price Target to €78.00

Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from €83.00 ($94.32) to €78.00 ($88.64) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Covivio stock opened at $77.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.39 and a 200-day moving average of $87.10. Covivio has a 52 week low of $77.09 and a 52 week high of $89.07.

About Covivio

Covivio SA is a property investment company, which owns, operates and manages real estate properties. It operates through following business segments: France Offices, Italy Offices, Hotels & Service Sector, Car Parks, German Residential, and France Residential. The France Offices segment operates office property assets located in France.

