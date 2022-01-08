SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 41,252 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,252 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $104.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.25. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $89.97 and a 1-year high of $107.46.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

