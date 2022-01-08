Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,132 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for approximately 1.2% of Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 711,021 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $47,937,000 after acquiring an additional 11,161 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 29.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,027,888 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $69,299,000 after purchasing an additional 235,271 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 15.9% in the third quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,972 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 154,976 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $10,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scott Investment Partners LLP raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 13.8% in the third quarter. Scott Investment Partners LLP now owns 82,500 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TJX opened at $75.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.93 and a 200 day moving average of $69.63. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.15 and a 1 year high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.45.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

