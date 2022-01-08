Amalgamated Bank Has $345,000 Stock Holdings in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Cannae were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Cannae by 5.3% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Cannae by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cannae by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Cannae by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Cannae by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cannae alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on CNNE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Cannae in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNNE opened at $34.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.16 and a 52-week high of $46.57.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.19). The firm had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.70 million. Cannae had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 48.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment involves the secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.