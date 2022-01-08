Amalgamated Bank Buys 2,916 Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) by 16.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GTES. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 62.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,759 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gates Industrial during the second quarter valued at $199,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gates Industrial by 22.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 344,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,224,000 after buying an additional 64,096 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Gates Industrial by 7.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Gates Industrial by 11.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 6,644 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered Gates Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gates Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet raised Gates Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.90.

Shares of NYSE:GTES opened at $16.37 on Friday. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $18.94. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.33 and its 200 day moving average is $16.84.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $862.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Gates Industrial’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

