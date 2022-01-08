JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,990,000 shares, a decrease of 27.6% from the November 30th total of 5,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 967,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 6.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research firms recently weighed in on YY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded JOYY from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JOYY has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YY. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in JOYY by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 289,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,948,000 after acquiring an additional 25,626 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in JOYY by 173.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 26,200 shares in the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in JOYY during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,553,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in JOYY by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of JOYY by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 54.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JOYY stock opened at $49.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. JOYY has a 12 month low of $39.11 and a 12 month high of $148.88. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.63 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.81 and its 200-day moving average is $54.44.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $650.55 million during the quarter. JOYY had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 6.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that JOYY will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -97.13%.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

