Eurocell (LON:ECEL) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $249.04

Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 249.04 ($3.36) and traded as low as GBX 244 ($3.29). Eurocell shares last traded at GBX 244 ($3.29), with a volume of 11,790 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Eurocell from GBX 360 ($4.85) to GBX 340 ($4.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Get Eurocell alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.81. The stock has a market cap of £273.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 249.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 261.31.

Eurocell plc manufactures, distributes, and recycles windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom. It operates in Profiles and Building Plastics segments. The company manufactures and sells extruded rigid and foam PVC profiles to third-party fabricators.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Eurocell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurocell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.