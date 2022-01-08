Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) Short Interest Down 24.2% in December

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a decrease of 24.2% from the November 30th total of 35,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

VTWV opened at $145.42 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $120.62 and a 1-year high of $156.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $1.067 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $4.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,266.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $128,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $202,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $245,000.

