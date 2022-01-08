Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) Short Interest Down 24.2% in December

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a decrease of 24.2% from the November 30th total of 35,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
VTWV opened at $145.42 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $120.62 and a 1-year high of $156.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.78.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $1.067 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $4.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.
